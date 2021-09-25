4th Rashtriya POSHAN Maah Being Observation Across Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The 4th Rashtriya POSHAN Maah is being celebrated across the state of Odisha during the month of September, 2021.

It is being celebrated to maintain the momentum and to capitalize on the gains of activities of such events observed in the past. It aims to improve the nutritional status of children and women and reducing levels of anaemia in children and women. The essential components for making implementation of POSHAN Abhiyaan successful are Jan Andolan and Community mobilisation.

This year, four basic themes one for each week have been identified for observation of POSHAN Maah i.e

Plantation activity as “POSHAN Vatika”

Yoga and AYUSH for Nutrition

Distribution of Nutrition kits distribution to Anganwadi beneficiaries of High Burden districts

Identification of SAM children and distribution of nutritious food

Panchayati Raj Institutions play a key role at the grassroot level in garnering support for successful implementation of various activities. They are participating actively in community mobilisation, creating awareness in various activities.

Activities at the village level:

Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav: Districts, projects and AWCs observed the mohatsav to commemorate 75 years of independent India and its glorious history, people, culture and achievements. Teachers day, National literacy day was observed as part of the mahotsav. Community libraries were set up at the AWCs with participation of the 2 community. Community meetings were held at AWCs where awareness sessions were held on literacy, social issues, health and nutrition.

Setting up of POSHAN Vatikas: Districts have been taking the initiative of setting up POSHAN Vatikas or Mo Upakari Bagicha at the AWC level and at households of pregnant women and SAM children. The focus is on plantation of vegetables, fruit bearing trees and medicinal plants.

Yoga for good health: AWWs are holding yoga sessions at the AWCs with adolescent girls and other beneficiaries from the community. This is being done to promote healthy practices and good health of the beneficiaries. AWWs have been holding awareness sessions with members of the community on the benefits of AYUSH practices.

Nutrition kits comprising of chhatua, groundnut chikki, eggs, atta & besan ladoo and other entitlements under SNP such as dry ration for hot cooked meals are being distributed to the beneficiaries at the AWCs. This is aimed at improving the nutrition status of the beneficiaries and encouraging consumption of entitlements under SNP by the beneficiaries.

The districts took up growth monitoring of children (0-5 yrs) during the 1st fortnight of the month in a drive mode. Children with SAM and severely underweight children were identified and necessary steps taken for ensuring improvement in the health and nutritional status of such children.

Other activities undertaken are village level rallies by adolescents, rangoli competition, home visits by AWWs, community based events such as Annaprashan Diwas, Saada Khia, VHSND, Immunisation sessions, community meetings with PRI members and other members from the community.

Recipe demonstration on millet based recipes are being done at the AWCs to promote the consumption of millets. AWWs are conduction WASH sessions in the villages to promote hand washing, personal hygiene and 3 cleanliness.