4th Quad Leaders Summit: PM Modi Concludes His Visit To Japan

New Delhi: Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra today said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has concluded his official visit to Japan for the 4th Quad leaders summit in Tokyo.

In addition to this, Mr Modi held bilateral meetings with the US President and Prime Ministers of Japan and Australia. Briefing media in Tokyo this evening, Mr Kwatra said, there was an excellent warmth between the leaders during the summit and they all had productive and meaningful discussions that were marked by a cooperative and constructive agenda and a very positive approach to the discussions.

He said, there is action-oriented cooperation among Quad partners and the countries of the Indo-Pacific for a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific aimed at peace, stability and prosperity in the region.

The Foreign Secretary said, discussions were focused on mutually beneficial consultations. He said, the discussions during the Quad were based on a very constructive and forward-leading cooperative agenda between the quad countries as also between the quad and the other countries of the Indo-Pacific.

Mr Kwatra said, the leaders also discussed the challenges and opportunities in the indo-pacific region. He said, COVID-19 pandemic, the post COVID recovery, building of health preparedness in terms of health infrastructure were discussed very extensively.