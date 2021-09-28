4th Indo-US Health Dialogue 2021 Concludes

New Delhi: Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare today addressed the closing session of 4th Indo-US Health Dialogue being hosted by India.

The two-day Dialogue leveraged as a platform to deliberate upon multiple ongoing collaborations in the health sector between the two countries. The issues related to areas of concern pertaining to strengthening of epidemiological research and surveillance, vaccine development, One Health, zoonotic and vector-borne diseases, health systems and health policies etc. were discussed during the two day dialogue.

Two MoUs were also signed today at the concluding session. One MoU was signed between the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare of the Republic of India and Department of Health and Human Services of the USA concerning cooperation in the field of Health and Biomedical sciences. Another MoU was signed between Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) & National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) for cooperation on International Centre for Excellence in Research (ICER).

Marking the end of the two-day dialogue, Union Health Minister, Shri Mansukh Mandaviya delivered a special remark on the concluding day of the 4th Indo-US Health Dialogue.

The US delegation for the dialogue was led by Ms. Patricia A Lacina, Charge D’Affairs, US Embassy. Ms Loyce Pace, Director, office of Global Affairs at U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). Ms. Michelle McConnell, Director, Asia and Pacific, Office of Global Affairs at U.S. Dept. (HHS), Dr. Preetha Rajaraman, Health Attaché, HHS, Ms. Sangita Patel, Director, USAID/HO, Ms. Nandita Chopra, NIAID Representative, HHS/NIH and Dr. Melissa Nyendak, Director, Division of Global HIV and TB, HHS/CDC were present in the meeting.

Shri Rajesh Bhushan, Union Health Secretary, Dr Balram Bharagava, Secy (DHR) and DG (ICMR), Sh. Alok Saxena, AS &DG, (NACO), Sh. Lav Agarwal, JS(PH), Sh. Vishal Chauhan, JS (Policy & NCD), Dr. M.K. Bhandari, JS (Reg & ME), Sh. P Ashok Babu, JS (RCH); Dr. V.G. Somani, DCGI, and other senior officials of the Ministry represented India at the event.