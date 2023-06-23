4th AVC Women Challenge Cup Indonesia: Indian Senior Women Volleyball Team enter Semi Final

The Indian Senior Women Volleyball Team entered the Semifinal in the “4th AVC Women Challenge Cup 2023” held at Gresik, East Java, Indonesia from 18th June – 25th June 2023.

The Indian Women Volleyball team defeated Australia in the preliminary league stage and lost Philippines and host Indonesia in their last two encounters.

Indian women entered the Semifinal as the 2nd best team from their group. India will face Vietnam in the Semifinal on 24th June.

A total of eleven teams (Australia, Chinese Taipei, Hong Kong China, Indonesia, India, Iran, Macau China, Mongolia, Philippines, Vietnam & Uzbekistan) are competing in the league-cum knockout tournament which is being hosted in Indonesia for the first time.

India in the Preliminary round placed in Group-C with Australia and advanced to next Group-E along with host Indonesia & Philippines.

Prof. Achyuta Samanta, President Volleyball Federation of India (VFI), Board of Administrative Member (CAVA), Hon’ble MP Kandhamal & Founder KIIT & KISS congratulated the team and hope the team will perform well and get the medal in the championship.

The Indian team captain & coach thanked Prof. Achyuta Samanta conducted a coaching camp at KIIT University Campus, Bhubaneswar and financially supported the team for participation in this championship.