49% Doctors Not Qualified In Odisha; HC Notice To Govt

Cuttack: The Orissa High Court went tough on the World Bank report that 49 per cent doctors treating patients in Odisha hospitals without valid medical degree.

The court took the matter seriously and directed the State government to file a report in this regard within three months.

Acting on a PIL filed by Odisha State Legal Services Authority, a bench comprising chief justice S Muralidhar and justice Sanjeev Kumar Panigrahi has asked the Health and Family Welfare department to investigate the World Bank report.

The State would produce action taken report in next three months.

The court has posted the matter to January 27 for next hearing.