49.77% Voter Turnout In Odisha Till 3pm

Bhubaneswar: As of 3:00 pm, the voting rate in Odisha for the final phase election is 49.77% said the latest report of the Chief Election Officer (CEO). According to reports the Balasore Parliamentary Constituency (PC) has had the highest voters turnout and Bhadrak has the lowest voter turnout. Balasore recorded 54.04 percent and Bhadrak recorded 46.33 percent.

Voting is going on in six Lok Sabha seats and 42 assembly seats. About one crore voters will decide the fate of 460 candidates. There are 66 MP candidates and 394 MLA candidates. The fourth phase has the highest number of voters in the state. Out of total 99 lakh 61 thousand voters, 55 lakh 88 thousand are men. The number of women voters is 48 lakh 72 thousand. There are a total of 10,882 polling stations and more than 1400 Sakhi booths.

Reports say that, 20 percent of the booths are designated as ideal booths. 70,000 polling staff have been deployed to conduct the election smoothly. 126 companies of the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) have been deployed with the state police to maintain law and order.