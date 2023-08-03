481 villages in 12 Odisha districts affected by rain: SRC

Bhubaneswar: As many as 481 villages in 12 districts across Odisha have been affected by the incessant rain, informed Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Satyabrata Sahu on Thursday.

Sahu said, “There is an apprehension of a medium-scale flood in Mahanadi river system. Collectors have been asked to submit damage assessment reports once the rain subsides.”

“Necessary arrangements have been made in seven districts in view of possible flood in the Mahanadi system. As many as 23 ODRAF, eight NDRF and 62 Fire Services teams have been deployed in the affected areas,” added Sahu.

“Around 9 lakh cusecs of flood water is likely to pass in river Mahanadi at Mundali by this evening. It will take around 12 hours for floodwater to reach Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara and Puri. So, the Collectors of these three districts have been asked to remain alert,” the SRC informed adding that, there is a risk of medium-scale flood and all are prepared for it.