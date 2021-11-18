480 Kg Of Marijuana Seized In Gajapati

Gajapati: Over 480 kg of ganja worth Rs 25 Lakhs from the Dumiguda area under Mohana police limits of Gajapati district on Thursday. A peddler identified as Philip Rait has been arrested in this connection.

Acting on a tip-off, a Joint operation was conducted byAdaba and Mohana police and seized over 480 kg of ganja from here.

During the inspection, the police recovered about 27.7 quintals of cannabis which was being smuggled out of district. In another interception, Mohana police seized a car carrying about 1.71 quintal of cannabis from the Naringi area.

Two different cases have been registered and the offender has been arrested under the NDPS Act, said police.