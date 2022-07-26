Web Channels
48 Web Channels Registered In State As Per Web Media Policy: Minister

By Pragativadi News Service
Bhubaneswar: State Information and Public Relations Minister, Pradip Kumar Amat on Tuesday informed that at least 48 web channels have been registered in Odisha as per the web media policy.

Answering a written question of BJP MLA Angada Kanhar in the Odisha Assembly, Amat said that the state government has adopted a web media policy for the empanelment of web channels in the state. A

The web channels being run by the I&PR approved newspapers can also apply for empanelment under the policy, he added.

