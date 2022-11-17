48-Hour Bandh Over 3-Point Charter Of Demands In Bargarh’s Paikmal

Bargarh: The members of a joint action committee have started resorting to a 48-Hour Bandh in Paikmal under Padampur subdivision of Bargarh district over a three-point charter of demands.

The three-point charter of demands includes the declaration of Paikmal Primary Health Centre (PHC) as Area Hospital, to declare Paikmal as Notified Area Council (NAC), and to declare Padampur as a new district.

Reportedly, several local organizations and union workers have joined the bandh. All markets, government and private offices are closed.