4761 New COVID Cases In Odisha; Khordha Highest At 820

Bhubaneswar: Odisha registered 4761 new COVID-19 positive cases in the last 24 hours. Khordha again reported a maximum of 820 cases.
Among the new cases, 2785 are in quarantine and 1976 are local contacts. With this, the total number of positive cases in Odisha now stands at 377464.
District-wise details of the new cases are as under:
- Angul: 81
- Balasore: 84
- Bargarh: 198
- Bhadrak: 63
- Balangir: 322
- Boudh: 23
- Cuttack: 176
- Deogarh: 31
- Dhenkanal: 6
- Gajapati: 31
- Ganjam: 49
- Jagatsinghpur: 22
- Jajpur: 86
- Jharsuguda: 234
- Kalahandi: 167
- Kandhamal: 25
- Kendrapada: 50
- Keonjhar: 103
- Khurda: 820
- Koraput: 31
- Malkangiri: 6
- Mayurbhanj: 86
- Nawarangpur: 154
- Nayagarh: 63
- Nuapada: 534
- Puri: 193
- Rayagada: 60
- Sambalpur: 183
- Sonepur: 47
- Sundargarh: 673
- State Pool:160
As per data:
- New recovery: 1503
- Cumulative tested: 9668401
- Positive: 377464
- Recovered: 347637
- Active case: 27821