4761 New COVID Cases In Odisha; Khordha Highest At 820

Bhubaneswar: Odisha registered 4761 new COVID-19 positive cases in the last 24 hours. Khordha again reported a maximum of 820 cases.

Among the new cases, 2785 are in quarantine and 1976 are local contacts. With this, the total number of positive cases in Odisha now stands at 377464.

District-wise details of the new cases are as under:

Angul: 81 Balasore: 84 Bargarh: 198 Bhadrak: 63 Balangir: 322 Boudh: 23 Cuttack: 176 Deogarh: 31 Dhenkanal: 6 Gajapati: 31 Ganjam: 49 Jagatsinghpur: 22 Jajpur: 86 Jharsuguda: 234 Kalahandi: 167 Kandhamal: 25 Kendrapada: 50 Keonjhar: 103 Khurda: 820 Koraput: 31 Malkangiri: 6 Mayurbhanj: 86 Nawarangpur: 154 Nayagarh: 63 Nuapada: 534 Puri: 193 Rayagada: 60 Sambalpur: 183 Sonepur: 47 Sundargarh: 673 State Pool:160

As per data: