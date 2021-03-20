47% of international students in US are Indians, Chinese: Report

Washington: Latest official figures have indicated that students from India and China accounted for 47 per cent of all active foreign students in the US in 2020.

But, there was a significant drop in fresh enrolments from abroad due to coronavirus pandemic. According to SEVIS, there were 382,561 students from China, followed by 207,460 students from India. China and India were followed by South Korea (68,217), Saudi Arabia (38,039), Canada (35,508) and Brazil (34,892).

The report released by Student and Exchange Visitor Programme (SEVP) said that there were 1.25 million active records in SEVIS for F-1 and M-1 students during calendar year 2020, a 17.86 per cent decrease from calendar year 2019.

While an F1 visa is issued to international students who are attending an academic programme or English language programme at a US college or university, M-1 visa is reserved for international students attending vocational schools and technical schools.

The report said the US schools saw a 72 per cent decrease in new international student enrollment in 2020 compared to 2019. New international students include those who were not enrolled in a programme of study at a US school during the previous calendar year.

In August 2020, there was a 91 per cent decrease in new F-1 international student enrollment and a 72 per cent decrease in new M-1 international student enrollment at US schools.