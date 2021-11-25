47 Minors Among 335 New Covid Cases In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Odisha in the last 24 hours reported 335 new positive cases of Covid-19, out of which 47 are between the age of 0-18 years.

With a total of 62,619 samples tested in the last 24 hours, the test positivity rate (TPR) stands at 0.53%.

Among the new cases, 197 are in quarantine and 138 are local contacts. With this, the total number of positive cases in Odisha now stands at 10,48,009 with 2,403 active cases.

District-wise details of the new cases are as under.

1. Angul: 1

2. Balasore: 13

3. Bargarh: 3

4. Bhadrak: 3

5. Boudh: 2

6. Cuttack: 21

7. Deogarh: 1

8. Dhenkanal: 3

9. Jagatsinghpur: 6

10. Jajpur: 10

11. Jharsuguda: 5

12. Kendrapada: 8

13. Keonjhar: 3

14. Khurda: 141

15. Mayurbhanj: 12

16. Nayagarh: 2

17. Puri: 6

18. Rayagada: 1

19. Sambalpur: 51

20. Sonepur: 1

21. Sundargarh: 8

22. State Pool: 34