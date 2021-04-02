461 New COVID Cases In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 461 fresh Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. With this, the state’s total caseload today surged to 3,41,772.

Nuapada registered a record spike of 86 cases followed by Khordha (69) and Sundargarh (62).

Here’re district-wise figures:

Angul: 27 Balasore: 16 Bargarh: 32 Bhadrak: 5 Balangir: 3 Cuttack: 22 Ganjam: 5 Jajpur: 8 Jharsuguda: 13 Kalahandi: 36 Kandhamal: 4 Kendrapada: 2 Keonjhar: 2 Khurda: 69 Koraput: 4 Mayurbhanj: 4 Nawarangpur: 9 Nayagarh: 1 Nuapada: 86 Puri: 9 Rayagada: 7 Sambalpur: 16 Sonepur: 4 Sundargarh: 62

Of the total fresh cases, detected from 24 districts, 272 are quarantine cases while the remaining 189 are local contact cases.

In the last 24 hours, 30,716 samples were tested in the state. With the fresh cases, the number of total active cases today crossed 2500-mark and stood at 2586.

So far 3,37,212 patients have recovered from the disease in the state.