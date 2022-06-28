46 Migrants Found Dead Inside Truck In US

San Antonio: At least 46 migrants were found dead inside a tractor-trailer in San Antonio, Texas, the city’s fire department said.

According to the San Antonio Fire Department, 16 other people found inside the trailer were transported to the hospital for heat stroke and exhaustion, including four minors.

Officials also said three people were in custody following the incident.

The truck was found next to railroad tracks in a remote area on the city’s southern outskirts.

Mexico’s Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard called the suffocation of the migrants in the truck the “tragedy in Texas” on Twitter and said the local consulate was en route to the scene, though the nationalities of the victims had not been confirmed.