46 BJD MLAs Facing Criminal Cases: LoP Mishra In Odisha Assembly

Bhubaneswar: Leader of Opposition Jaynarayan Mishra today said 46 BJD MLAs are facing criminal cases. Around 180 cases are pending against the MLAs of the ruling party.

Mishra said during the Zero Hour in the Assembly while reacting to BJD leaders remarks against him over criminal cases.

Mishra said, out of 46 BJD MLAs, six are facing murder charges while two are facing dacoity case, theft cases in the name of four MLAs. Similarly, four have been booked in bribery case while 28 MLAs, five others are facing threatening and molestation cases respectively.

A rape case is also pending against one BJD MLA, Mishra said.

The BJP MLA further informed that BJD MLA Soumya Ranjan Patnaik and Talcher MLA have faced 19 and 29 criminal cases respectively.

“I should not say they are guilty. Court will decide that. Criminal cases are a part of political life. If I am involved in case, police would take action. I am ready for any debate on it,” he added.

A person was murdered during Bijepur bypoll by the BJD in a bid to win the poll. I can provide the evidence, he said.

Launching a scathing attack on Minister Pramila Mallik, the LoP said that the government is trying to influence the probe process into Naba Das murder.

On the allegation of misbehavior to woman police official, Mishra clarified that if anyone proves my misconduct, I would quit politics.