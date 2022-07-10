45-YO Woman Trampled To Death By Wild Elephant In Balasore

Balasore: A woman was trampled to death by a wild elephant at Baunsagadia panchayat under Khaira block of the district. The deceased has been identified as Draupadi Ho (45), a native of Ward No. 3.

According to reports, the incident took place when the victim along with her husband was out of her house for some work. Meanwhile, she came across the pachyderm. While the couple was trying to escape from the spot, the pachyderm attacked Draupadi.

On hearing her screaming, locals rushed to the spot to rescue her but in vain. She died on the spot.

On being informed, police and forest officials reached the spot and launched an investigation into the matter.