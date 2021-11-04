45 Minors Among 351 New COVID Cases In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Odisha in the last 24 hours reported 351 new positive cases of Covid-19, out of which 45 are between the age of 0-18 years.

Of the new cases, 207 are in quarantine and 144 are local contacts. With this, the total number of positive cases in Odisha now stands at 10,42,773 with 3931 active cases.

District-wise details of the new cases are as under:

1. Angul: 1

2. Balasore: 13

3. Bhadrak: 6

4. Balangir: 4

5. Cuttack: 35

6. Deogarh: 1

7. Gajapati: 2

8. Jagatsinghpur: 10

9. Jajpur: 15

10. Jharsuguda: 1

11. Kendrapada: 8

12. Keonjhar: 1

13. Khurda: 181

14. Koraput: 2

15. Mayurbhanj: 3

16. Nawarangpur: 2

17. Nayagarh: 6

18. Nuapada: 1

19. Puri: 6

20. Sambalpur: 5

21. Sonepur: 1

22. Sundargarh: 3

23. State Pool: 44