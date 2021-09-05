44 Teachers Including Two From Odisha Conferred With National Awards

Bhubaneswar: President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday awarded 44 teachers including two from Odisha with the National Teachers Awards 2021.

Among others, Ashok Kumar Satpathy and Ajit Kumar Sethy from Odisha were conferred with the prestigious National Awards on the occasion of Teachers’ Day today.

While Ashok Kumar Satpathy is posted at the Zilla Government School in Bhadrak district, Ajit Kumar Sethy is the Acting Head Teacher of Government UP School, Kanamana, Chatrapur, in Ganjam district.

The purpose of National Awards to Teachers is to celebrate the unique contribution of some of the finest teachers in the country and to honour those teachers who through their commitment and industry have not only improved the quality of school education but also enriched the lives of their students.

The teachers are selected on the basis of several criteria. Only regular teachers and heads of schools are eligible for the award.