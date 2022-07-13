44 Students Test Positive For Covid-19 At Top Varsity In Cuttack

Cuttack: As many as 44 students of National Law University in Cuttack have been tested Covid positive on Wednesday.

According to Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) officials, the infected students have been kept in isolation and the contact tracing of these students will be done tomorrow.

Samples were collected from 234 students of the national university, out of which 44 were found infected with the virus, officials said.

Odisha on Wednesday reported as many as 743 fresh infections of Covid in different districts of the state in the last 24 hours while 64 COVID-19 positive cases were reported today in Cuttack City.

The active cases in the state went up to3,878 after the addition of the positive cases detected in the last 24 hours.