44 Hardware Manufacturers To Make Laptops, Tablets, PCs In India

New Delhi: As many as 44 IT hardware manufacturers including global PC makers have registered for manufacturing laptops, tablets and personal computers in India, an official source said on Saturday.

The official, without naming any company, said that IT hardware production in the country is expected to repeat the success that has been achieved in mobile phone manufacturing under the production linked incentive (PLI) scheme.

“Leading laptop companies have registered for PLI and some of them are ready to start manufacturing in India any time. Global server companies have said that they want to make India an export hub for servers,” the official said.

The government has fixed August 30 as the last date for manufacturing IT hardware under Rs 17,000-crore PLI scheme.

According to Counterpoint Research, Lenovo, HP, Dell, Apple and Acer were the top five companies in the personal computer segment in the June 2023 quarter.

Research Director of Counterpoint Research Tarun Pathak said the total laptop and PC market size in India is close to USD 8 billion annually, and approximately 65 per cent of the units are imported.

The government has also announced a plan to allow import of laptop, tablets and personal computers with valid license in restricted category from November 1.