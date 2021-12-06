43 Medical Students Test Covid +Ve In Telangana Week After College Gala

Hyderabad: At least 43 medical students of Chalmeda Anand Rao Institute of Medical Sciences at Bommakal in Karimnagar district of Telangana have tested positive for COVID-19 forcing the authorities to suspend classes and shutting down the campus.

The college had held its annual day fest over a week ago and that could have been the source of spread of the virus.

Reports say 13 students tested positive on Saturday while another 26 tested positive on Sunday.

All the students, staff are being tested and a sanitation drive was carried out.

Telangana’s public health director Dr G Srinivas said he expects more cases to come by mid-January and to peak by February, pointing out that Omicron spreads six times faster than delta.

Samples of 13 passengers who came to Hyderabad from abroad and tested positive have been sent for genome sequencing and results are expected by today.