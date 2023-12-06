421 Officers Join Odisha Civil Services; CM Naveen Advises To Work With Commitment

Bhubaneswar: People are at the centre of our democratic system. So your every thought and every action should be directed towards the betterment and welfare of the people of Odisha said Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik while addressing the ‘Nijukti Parba’ programme for the newly recruited Odisha Civil Services officers at the State Convention Centre, Lok Seva Bhawan today.

‘You are not just civil servants, you are the agents of transformation for a new Odisha, an empowered Odisha. You will be the true architect of our vision of Odisha for 2047 ’ the CM added.

The CM said the State Govt. is focusing on a recruitment drive for the youth and most of the departments have been following the regular calendar to fill up their vacancies. As many as 1269 civil service officers have been recruited in the last 5 years, the CM informed. Today 421 officers joined in different civil service cadres in the state.

Welcoming the officers the CM said, “Your journey has just begun, work hard, stay committed”. Reposing faith in the newly recruited officers, the CM said, “Each one of you is now going to play a vital role in realising our collective dream of an inclusive and empowered Odisha. I expect nothing less than your absolute best”. Discussing about 5T principles and Mo Sarkar, the CM said it has been successful in reducing the gap between the people and the Govt., improving efficiency and increasing transparency in the system. Now 5T principle has become the launch pad for a transformed Odisha and the newly recruited officers have the opportunity to be a part of this mega-transformation process. CM expressed hope that with the unwavering effort, dedication and hard work of the newly recruited officers, the vision of a transformed Odisha will be achieved sooner. The CM said it is indeed a great privilege to get an opportunity to serve our dear Odisha.

The CM also launched the Quarter Management System 2.0 developed by CMGI as an initiative of the GA Dept. under the 5T Principle. This will be a complete faceless end-to-end online quarter management solution for all stakeholders.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister, of Revenue & DM and School & ME, Sudam Marndi called upon the OCS officers to work hard for fulfilling the mandate of their jobs. Minister, Finance Bikram Keshari Arukh express the hope that the new officers will work with transparency and accountability to fulfill the dreams of our CM.

Three new officers Mousumi Sajan from ORS, Ankit Mohapatra from OFS and Dr. Gargi Biswamitra from OLS sharing their experiences, said that they are happy to join the State Civil Service. The process powered by the 5T initiative has been completely automated, hassle-free and smooth.

The Chief secretary Pradeep Kumar Jena also spoke on the occasion. ACS, GA & PG Dept. Surendra Kumar gave the welcome address and the Commissioner-cum-Secretary, Labour & ESI Santhanagopalan R offered a vote of thanks.