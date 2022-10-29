42 New COVID Cases Detected In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: A total of 42 new cases of COVID-19 were detected across Odisha, according to the report released by the Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Department on Saturday.
Out of these new cases, 6 belong to the age group of 1 to 18. A total of 24 persons are in quarantine while 18 are local contact cases. With a total of 9,367 tested in the last 24 hours, the test positivity rate (TPR) of Odisha stands at 0.44%.
Below is the district-wise breakup of the fresh cases:
1. Balangir: 2
2. Cuttack: 3
3. Jagatsinghpur: 3
4. Kalahandi: 1
5. Khurda: 2
6. Koraput: 1
7. Mayurbhanj: 1
8. Nawarangpur: 3
9. Nayagarh: 2
10. Puri: 3
11. Sambalpur: 2
12. Sonepur: 1
13. Sundargarh: 18
