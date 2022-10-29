42 New COVID Cases Detected In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: A total of 42 new cases of COVID-19 were detected across Odisha, according to the report released by the Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Department on Saturday.

Out of these new cases, 6 belong to the age group of 1 to 18. A total of 24 persons are in quarantine while 18 are local contact cases. With a total of 9,367 tested in the last 24 hours, the test positivity rate (TPR) of Odisha stands at 0.44%.

Below is the district-wise breakup of the fresh cases:

1. Balangir: 2

2. Cuttack: 3

3. Jagatsinghpur: 3

4. Kalahandi: 1

5. Khurda: 2

6. Koraput: 1

7. Mayurbhanj: 1

8. Nawarangpur: 3

9. Nayagarh: 2

10. Puri: 3

11. Sambalpur: 2

12. Sonepur: 1

13. Sundargarh: 18