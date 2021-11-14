Covid Cases In Odisha
42 Minors Among 262 New Covid Cases In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Odisha in the last 24 hours reported 262 new positive cases of Covid-19, out of which 42 are between the age of 0-18 years.

Covid-19 Report For 13th November:

  • New Positive Cases: 262
  • Of which 0-18 years: 42
  • In quarantine: 153
  • Local contacts: 109

As per data:

1. Balasore: 12

2. Bargarh: 1

3. Bhadrak: 5

4. Cuttack: 21

5. Deogarh: 3

6. Dhenkanal: 5

7. Ganjam: 2

8. Jagatsinghpur: 3

9. Jajpur: 6

10. Jharsuguda: 2

11. Kendrapada: 8

12. Khurda: 132

13. Koraput: 1

14. Malkangiri: 1

15. Mayurbhanj: 5

16. Nayagarh: 2

17. Puri: 1

18. Rayagada: 1

19. Sambalpur: 14

20. Sundargarh: 6

21. State Pool: 31

  • New recoveries: 309
  • Cumulative tested: 22839154
  • Positive: 1045471
  • Recovered: 1034300
  • Active cases: 2741
