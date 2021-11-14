42 Minors Among 262 New Covid Cases In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Odisha in the last 24 hours reported 262 new positive cases of Covid-19, out of which 42 are between the age of 0-18 years.
Covid-19 Report For 13th November:
- New Positive Cases: 262
- Of which 0-18 years: 42
- In quarantine: 153
- Local contacts: 109
As per data:
1. Balasore: 12
2. Bargarh: 1
3. Bhadrak: 5
4. Cuttack: 21
5. Deogarh: 3
6. Dhenkanal: 5
7. Ganjam: 2
8. Jagatsinghpur: 3
9. Jajpur: 6
10. Jharsuguda: 2
11. Kendrapada: 8
12. Khurda: 132
13. Koraput: 1
14. Malkangiri: 1
15. Mayurbhanj: 5
16. Nayagarh: 2
17. Puri: 1
18. Rayagada: 1
19. Sambalpur: 14
20. Sundargarh: 6
21. State Pool: 31
As per data:
- New recoveries: 309
- Cumulative tested: 22839154
- Positive: 1045471
- Recovered: 1034300
- Active cases: 2741