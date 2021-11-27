41 Minors Among 264 New Covid Cases In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Odisha in the last 24 hours reported 264 new positive cases of Covid-19, out of which 41 are between the age of 0-18 years.

With a total of 56,034 samples tested in the last 24 hours, the test positivity rate (TPR) stands at 0.47%.

Among the new cases, 154 are in quarantine and 110 are local contacts. With this, the total number of positive cases in Odisha now stands at 10,48,492 with 2,424 active cases.

District-wise details of the new cases are as under.

1. Angul: 2

2. Balasore: 5

3. Bargarh: 4

4. Bhadrak: 1

5. Cuttack: 14

6. Deogarh: 2

7. Ganjam: 2

8. Jagatsinghpur: 3

9. Jajpur: 8

10. Jharsuguda: 4

11. Kandhamal: 1

12. Kendrapada: 2

13. Keonjhar: 3

14. Khurda: 127

15. Koraput: 1

16. Mayurbhanj: 26

17. Nayagarh: 1

18. Puri: 5

19. Sambalpur: 9

20. Sundargarh: 16

21. State Pool: 28