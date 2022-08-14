41 Killed, Several Injured In Fire At Coptic Church In Egypt’s Cairo

Cairo: At least 41 people were killed while several others sustained injuries after a major fire broke out in a Coptic Christian church in Egypt’s capital Cairo on Sunday.

According to reports, the fire broke out when the worshippers had gathered for Sunday Mass.

While the cause of the fire was not immediately known, according to to the preliminary investigation, an electrical short-circuit is believed to be the cause of the fire.

Fire services later said the blaze had been brought under control.

Copts are the largest Christian community in the Middle East, making up at least 10 million of Egypt’s 103 million people.