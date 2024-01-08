41 Grams Of Brown Sugar Seized In Khurda, Two Held

Khurda: Police on Monday seized about 41 grams of brown sugar in Jatni area and apprehended two peddlers in this connection.

The accused have been identified as Sekh Lal Mohammad (26) and Sk. Sairuddin (25). Both hail from Bhadrak district.

Based on an intelligence input, the special team of Jatni police conducted a raid in front of Maa Khandual temple, near Centurian University under Jatni police station limits and successfully apprehended the two smugglers. Also, the police have seized Rs. 4,370 from their possessions.

During interrogation, it has been revealed that, the two accused were smuggling the contraband in Bhubaneswar from Jaleswar.

A case under sections of Narcotic drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985 has been registered against the two accused. The accused have been forwarded to the court.