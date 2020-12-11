408 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 408 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Friday, informed the state Health & Family Welfare Department.
Here is the district-wise recovery count:-
- 36 from Khordha
- 34 from Mayurbhanj
- 33 from Cuttack
- 32 from Anugul
- 31 from Puri
- 30 from Bargarh
- 28 from Kalahandi
- 25 from Bolangir
- 18 from Kendrapara
- 17 from Baleswar
- 16 from Sundargarh
- 14 from Jagatsinghpur
- 14 from Nuapada
- 14 from Sambalpur
- 10 from Keonjhar
- 9 from Jajapur
- 7 from Ganjam
- 5 from Dhenkanal
- 5 from Jharsuguda
- 5 from Koraput
- 4 from Rayagada
- 3 from Nabarangpur
- 3 from Sonepur
- 2 from Bhadrak
- 2 from Deogarh
- 1 from Malkangiri
- 10 from State Pool
With another 408 COVID-19 patients cured, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stands at 3,18,278, the H&FW Dept said.