408 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 408 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Friday, informed the state Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

36 from Khordha

34 from Mayurbhanj

33 from Cuttack

32 from Anugul

31 from Puri

30 from Bargarh

28 from Kalahandi

25 from Bolangir

18 from Kendrapara

17 from Baleswar

16 from Sundargarh

14 from Jagatsinghpur

14 from Nuapada

14 from Sambalpur

10 from Keonjhar

9 from Jajapur

7 from Ganjam

5 from Dhenkanal

5 from Jharsuguda

5 from Koraput

4 from Rayagada

3 from Nabarangpur

3 from Sonepur

2 from Bhadrak

2 from Deogarh

1 from Malkangiri

10 from State Pool

With another 408 COVID-19 patients cured, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stands at 3,18,278, the H&FW Dept said.