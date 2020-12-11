408 COVID-19 patients
COVID Recovery
408 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 408 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Friday, informed the state Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

  • 36 from Khordha
  • 34 from Mayurbhanj
  • 33 from Cuttack
  • 32 from Anugul
  • 31 from Puri
  • 30 from Bargarh
  • 28 from Kalahandi
  • 25 from Bolangir
  • 18 from Kendrapara
  • 17 from Baleswar
  • 16 from Sundargarh
  • 14 from Jagatsinghpur
  • 14 from Nuapada
  • 14 from Sambalpur
  • 10 from Keonjhar
  • 9 from Jajapur
  • 7 from Ganjam
  • 5 from Dhenkanal
  • 5 from Jharsuguda
  • 5 from Koraput
  • 4 from Rayagada
  • 3 from Nabarangpur
  • 3 from Sonepur
  • 2 from Bhadrak
  • 2 from Deogarh
  • 1 from Malkangiri
  • 10 from State Pool

With another 408 COVID-19 patients cured, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stands at 3,18,278, the H&FW Dept said.

