405 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 405 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Saturday, informed the State Health and Family Welfare (H&FW) Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:

55 from Sundargarh

52 from Khordha

34 from Anugul

29 from Cuttack

27 from Bolangir

23 from Bargarh

21 from Jajapur

19 from Puri

17 from Mayurbhanj

14 from Jagatsinghpur

12 from Jharsuguda

11 from Deogarh

9 from Baleswar

9 from Kendrapara

9 from Nuapada

8 from Bhadrak

8 from Kalahandi

8 from Sambalpur

6 from Keonjhar

6 from Nayagarh

4 from Ganjam

3 from Koraput

3 from Malkangiri

3 from Nabarangpur

1 from Dhenkanal

1 from Rayagada

1 from Sonepur

12 from State Pool

With another 405 COVID-19 patients cured today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stands at 3,18,683, said the H & FW Dept.