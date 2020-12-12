405 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 405 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Saturday, informed the State Health and Family Welfare (H&FW) Department.
Here is the district-wise recovery count:
- 55 from Sundargarh
- 52 from Khordha
- 34 from Anugul
- 29 from Cuttack
- 27 from Bolangir
- 23 from Bargarh
- 21 from Jajapur
- 19 from Puri
- 17 from Mayurbhanj
- 14 from Jagatsinghpur
- 12 from Jharsuguda
- 11 from Deogarh
- 9 from Baleswar
- 9 from Kendrapara
- 9 from Nuapada
- 8 from Bhadrak
- 8 from Kalahandi
- 8 from Sambalpur
- 6 from Keonjhar
- 6 from Nayagarh
- 4 from Ganjam
- 3 from Koraput
- 3 from Malkangiri
- 3 from Nabarangpur
- 1 from Dhenkanal
- 1 from Rayagada
- 1 from Sonepur
- 12 from State Pool
With another 405 COVID-19 patients cured today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stands at 3,18,683, said the H & FW Dept.