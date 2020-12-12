405 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

405 COVID-19 patients recover
Bhubaneswar: Another 405 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Saturday, informed the State Health and Family Welfare (H&FW) Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:

  • 55 from Sundargarh
  • 52 from Khordha
  • 34 from Anugul
  • 29 from Cuttack
  • 27 from Bolangir
  • 23 from Bargarh
  • 21 from Jajapur
  • 19 from Puri
  • 17 from Mayurbhanj
  • 14 from Jagatsinghpur
  • 12 from Jharsuguda
  • 11 from Deogarh
  • 9 from Baleswar
  • 9 from Kendrapara
  • 9 from Nuapada
  • 8 from Bhadrak
  • 8 from Kalahandi
  • 8 from Sambalpur
  • 6 from Keonjhar
  • 6 from Nayagarh
  • 4 from Ganjam
  • 3 from Koraput
  • 3 from Malkangiri
  • 3 from Nabarangpur
  • 1 from Dhenkanal
  • 1 from Rayagada
  • 1 from Sonepur
  • 12 from State Pool

With another 405 COVID-19 patients cured today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stands at 3,18,683, said the H & FW Dept.

