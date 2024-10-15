New Delhi: The launch of Australia’s new Work and Holiday Visa program has sparked immense interest among young Indians, with a staggering 40,000 applicants vying for just 1,000 available spots. This program, announced by Australian Assistant Minister for Immigration Matt Thistlethwaite, is part of the broader Australia-India Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (AI-ECTA).

The visa, which allows Indian citizens aged 18 to 30 to work and holiday in Australia for up to a year, has been met with overwhelming enthusiasm. The application process, which opened on October 1, 2024, involves a pre-application ballot system to manage the high demand.

Minister Thistlethwaite expressed his excitement about the program’s reception, stating, “The response from young Indians has been phenomenal. This initiative not only strengthens our bilateral ties but also provides a unique opportunity for cultural exchange and personal growth.”

The program aims to enhance people-to-people connections and economic ties between the two nations. Successful applicants will have the chance to work, study, and travel across Australia, gaining invaluable international experience.

The high number of applicants underscores the growing interest among Indian youth in exploring global opportunities. This visa program is expected to pave the way for future collaborations and exchanges between Australia and India.

As the selection process continues, hopeful applicants eagerly await the results, dreaming of the adventures and experiences that await them in Australia.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...