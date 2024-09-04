Haryana: In a striking reflection of the unemployment crisis in Haryana, over 1.2 lakh undergraduates, 40,000 graduates, and 6,000 postgraduates have applied for a sweeper’s position through the Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam Limited (HKRN)12. The job, which offers a monthly salary of ₹15,000, involves cleaning government offices and has attracted applicants from diverse educational backgrounds, including Science and Commerce.

This surge in applications underscores the severe job scarcity in the state, which currently has an unemployment rate of 37.4%. Many applicants, like Manish Kumar, a postgraduate diploma holder in business studies, expressed their desperation, noting that even private sector jobs offer lower salaries and less job security.

