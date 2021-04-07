400 Vaccination Centers Closed Due To Shortage Of Doses

Bhubaneswar: Health and Family Welfare Director Bijay Panigrahi on Wednesday informed that around 400 vaccination centres in Odisha have been closed due to the shortage of COVID-19 vaccine doses.

A letter has been sent to the Centre in this regard but no response had been received till yet, said the Director.

Currently, the vaccination is underway at 1103 centres in the state and 1.85 doses are in stock. The State is not able to meet its vaccination target due to the shortage, Panigrahi added.