400 Kumbh Mela returnees in Odisha to undergo 14-day mandatory quarantine

Bhubaneswar: As many as 400 Kumbh Mela returnees will undergo mandatory quarantine for 14 days in the state, Public Health Director Niranjan Mishra said on Sunday.

Mishra said as many as 400 devotees from Odisha have attended the Kumbh Mela at Haridwar in Uttarakhand.

According to reports, Ganjam tops the list with 25, Khurda 10, Nabarangpur 20, Puri 20 and 9 from Cuttack. Mishra said 150 families from Odisha had participated in Kumbh Mela this year.

The Public Health Director said the situation in the state might become more serious after the devotees return from Kumbh Mela. The district administrations have been alerted to take necessary measures to allow any laxity on the matter, he added.

