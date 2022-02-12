40 Platoons Of Police Force To Be Deployed During President’s Puri Visit

Puri: President Ram Nath Kovind is scheduled to visit Puri on February 19. Ahead of the visit, a high-level meeting was held in the Pilgrim town on Saturday.

While around 40 platoons of police force will be deployed for the overall security arrangements during the President’s visit, around 200 officers will supervise the entire arrangements which have been finalised as protocols under the Blue Book. This was informed by the Puri Superintendent of Police, Kanwar Vishal Singh.

Adequate measures will be taken to ensure that devotees do not face many inconveniences during the VVIP’s visit to the town, said the senior official.