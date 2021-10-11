40% of Odisha’s daily infections from Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Covid cases in the capital city Bhubaneswar remained a cause of concern while the period when most of the state’s rural and urban pockets recorded significant drop in cases.

Odisha Health Director stated that 40% of Odisha’s daily infections are being reported from Bhubaneswar. However, despite awareness, overcrowding at markets hasn’t reduced.

“Virus uptrend in capital city has forced authorities to tighten enforcement. Hence, the Commissionerate Police has been asked to chalk out plans to limit crowding.”