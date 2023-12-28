40 Killed In Liberian Fuel Tanker Blast, 12 Hospitalised

Monrovia: At least 40 people lost their lives and 12 others sustained critical injuries as a tanker carrying gasoline exploded in north-central Liberia.

As per reports, the gas tanker crashed and tipped into a ditch along a road in Totota, about 130 kilometers from the capital Monrovia. The deceased could not be identified as they had been reduced to ashes.

The police on receiving information reached there and launched a rescue operation. The critical injured have been admitted to the hospital.