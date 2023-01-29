40 Killed After Bus Falls Off Bridge, Catches Fire In Pakistan

Islamabad: At least 40 people died when a bus carrying them plunged off a bridge in southwestern Pakistan and burst into flames.

“The dead bodies…are beyond recognition,” Hamza Anjum, a senior official of Lasbela district in Balochistan province, said at the accident site.

As per reports, the bus was reportedly carrying 48 passengers when it hit a pillar on the bridge and fell off the bridge.

The rescuers were trying to put the coach upright which flipped after the fall with the help of heavy machinery.

Rescue officials said that the dead and injured were shifted to Lasbela Hospital.

The ill-fated passenger coach was going to Karachi from Quetta, said sources.