40 Higher Educational Institutions To Be Transformed Under 5T In Phase-I: Naveen

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today released the first tranche of matching grant of Rs. 1.5 crore to 12 colleges and 2 universities under Mo College campaign. The Chief Minister said that as per the mandate of Mo College campaign, this is double the amount made by various contributors to these institutes.

Addressing a programme on the occasion, the Chief Minister announced that 40 higher educational institutions will be developed under 5T transformation in the 1st phase. This will provide a state-of-the-art campus, classrooms, and offer a transformed learning experience benefitting over 30 thousand students of the State at the undergraduate and post-graduate level, he added.

The Chief Minister said that the success of school transformation programme, has inspired for taking up such an initiative for the higher education institution. He added that the State Government is developing 1070 schools for transformation which will be completed by 14th of November and 50 transformed schools have already been dedicated few months back in Hinjili block of Ganjam district.

Speaking on the spirit of college life, the Chief Minister said that college days are a golden period of our life. It’s the day of youthful exuberance. This is the time when we live through our dreams, our struggles and our limitless possibilities. In fact, this period leads us to march with determination for realising our cherished dreams. The College Transformation Programme will give an ideal ambiance and guidance to channelize the youthful vigour and irrepressible energy of our young souls, the CM envisioned.

Thanking all the donors and contributors for the magnanimous donations to Mo College campaign, the CM said that they have made to their own institutes that have made them what they are today. This is undoubtedly a great beginning which will go a long way to inspire more and more members of the alumni & philanthropists to give back to their Alma Maters for ensuring a holistic development of the college ecosystem of the state, he added.

The Odisha emphasised that Mo College is an endeavour to reunite you with your alma mater, redevelop it, and re-live the dream moments of your life. It is certainly the most delighting experience to be part of the development of the institutions that have shaped your life, he added.

He called upon the people, especially the members of alumni to join the “Mo College” campaign.

Attending the programme, Higher Education Minister Arun Sahoo expected that Mo College campaign will succeed in taking the educational ambience of higher education institutions to a new level.

Chairperson of Mo College Akash Das Nayak gave the welcome address and Higher Education Principal Secretary, Saswat Mishra briefed on the details of contributions and matching grants.

Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra, senior officers of State Government, VCs of Universities, College Principals and Contributors of Mo College were present.