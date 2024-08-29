4-Yr-Old Girl Raped by Neighbour in Bhubaneswar, Accused Detained

Bhubaneswar: A four-year-old girl was raped by her neighbour at a slum under the Airport Police station limits in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday.

As per sources, the accused lured the minor girl by offering chocolate and took her to his house, where he sexually assaulted her.

Based on a complaint filed by the family members, the Airport Police reached the slum and started an investigation by detaining the accused youth for interrogation. The girl was also sent to the hospital for medical examination.