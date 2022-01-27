4-YO Boy In Jajpur Dies After Falling Into Sewerage Tank

Jajpur: A four-year-old boy on Thursday died after he fell into an abandoned sewerage tank in the Jajpur road locality of Jajpur district.

The deceased has been identified as the son of Kalandi Barik, a resident of Bachipur village under Korai police limits.

According to reports, the incident took place while the toddler was playing outside the house of his uncle when he accidentally fell into the abandoned sewerage tank.

When the kid did not return home after long hours, his family members made a frantic search and after some time, they found the kid floating in the tank.

The kid was immediately rushed to Jajpur road hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

On Being informed, police reached the spot and recovered the body. Subsequently, it was sent for post-mortem.

Further investigation in this regard is underway in this regard.