4 Thousand Hamlets Across State To Be Granted Revenue Village Status

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government on Wednesday approved a proposal to grant revenue village status to 4 thousand hamlets across state and also issued guidelines regarding the same.

In a letter to the District Collectors of the state, the Revenue and Disaster Management Department of the Odisha government said that as many as 4000 hamlets in the State will be converted into new revenue villages.

“It has been brought to the notice of the Government that more than 3,500 proposals have been pending at district level since years for creation of new revenue villages. It is also ascertained that misinterpretation of the existing instructions at district level pertaining to reservation limit for Gochar and communal land has resulted in non-disposal of cases,” read the letter.

To streamline the matter, the State Government has issued the following guidelines.

1) The hamlet is to be located at more than half kilometer from the mother revenue village with a population of 250 or more.

2) The hamlet lying within half kilometer from the mother village should be having a population more than 300.

3) Hamlet separated from mother village by a natural barrier even if the population of the hamlet is less than 250 can be constituted to a separate village.

4) Reservation limit for Gochar and Communal land for creation of new revenue village out of existing mother village shall not be insisted upon. However, residents of the newly carved out village shall still have access to the existing Gochar and communal land situated in mother village. In other words, all communal as well as Gochar lands etc shall be Common Property Resources (CPR) for both the villages.