4 Teams Formed To Nab Escaped Gangster Hyder

Cuttack: Taking action regarding the surprising escape of notorious gangster Sk Hyder from police custody on Saturday evening, at least four teams have been formed to nab him.

This has been informed by Twin City Police Commissioner Saumendra Priyadarshi.

The Commissionerate Police officials are in touch with senior officials of Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, and Kolkata police and stress is being given to nab the gangster based on intelligence inputs.

Hyder, who is serving life imprisonment in connection with murder and other offences, escaped from SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack on Saturday while undergoing treatment.

Hyder escaped from ward No 5 of the surgery ward of SCB after overpowering an APR guard who was on his security duty. He was lodged in Sambalpur circle jail and was shifted to SCB a couple of days back after undergoing preliminary treatment for some illness from Vimsar, Burla.

Hyder was admitted to the hospital 12 days ago for treatment. He was arrested and jailed in Rashmi Ranjan Mohapatra murder case.