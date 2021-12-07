4 states, Delhi have Omicron cases in India, Maharashtra records highest detection in country

Mumbai: The Omicron strain of the coronavirus is spreading fast in India as well as the world. On Monday, India’s tally neared the two-dozen mark (23 to be exact) after two more people were confirmed infected with Omicron in Maharashtra’s capital Mumbai.

So far, Maharashtra has recorded 10 cases of Omicron, the highest in the country.

Rajasthan (9), Karnataka (2) and Gujarat (1) are the other states where Omicron cases have been reported. National capital Delhi too reported a case of the new variant of the Sars-CoV-2 virus on December 5.

The Omicron variant first emerged in southern Africa late last month. The scientists there identified the fast-spreading strain in one of the samples taken from Botswana. Since then, Omicron has spread to two dozen countries.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has categorised Omicron ‘variant of concern’ and warned people to remain cautious.