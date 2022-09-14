4 Sadhus Beaten Up On Suspicion Of Being Child-Lifters In Maharashtra

Mumbai: At least four sadhus were beaten up by a mob on the suspicion of being child lifters in Maharashtra’s Sangli district on Tuesday. The video of the incident has gone viral.

According to reports, the incident occurred at Lavana village in the district.

Sources said, the four sadhus from Uttar Pradesh had asked a boy for direction while on their way to the temple town of Pandharpur from Karnataka’s Bijapur, which led to the locals suspecting that they may be from a gang that kidnaps children.

Meanwhile, they got into an argument which escalated to the assault.

A police team reached the spot and found the sadhus were members of an ‘akhada’ in Uttar Pradesh, he said.