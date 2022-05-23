4 Reasons Why Bhutta Makes India’s Favourite Monsoon Snack

Somewhere, some impatient raindrops land on the dust and the earthy scent produced when rain falls on dry soil pervades the atmosphere.

And during such time, the aroma of the smoky bhuttas or makkai (corn) will compel everyone to stop and ask for it.

A roasted or boiled bhutta is, no doubt, a healthy snack. Yet, the manner in which it is roasted on the roadside is not such a great idea after all.

Here are a few reasons to have Bhutta this monsoon!

1. It is roasted, hence makes for a healthy treat

Bhutta is generally roasted or steamed so you don’t have to worry about gaining weight even if you have one daily. You can also grill the corns in a microwave oven to make it better.

2. Has higher nutritional value than other snacks

Bhutta has around 125-150 calories and is power-packed with fiber, which helps keep your digestive system healthy. It also has antioxidants including bioflavonoids and carotenoids that help keep health hazards at bay.

3. Served hot

Eating outside, especially during the rains can put you at risk of various health hazards. The best part about bhutta is that you eat it immediately after it is roasted, thereby reducing your chances of infection.

4. It is seasonal

You will find several bhuttawallahs at every street corner during the months of monsoon because bhuttas are seasonal and are best relished and enjoyed during the rains. So you can go ahead and have them before they vanish.