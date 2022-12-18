4 Policemen Killed In Terrorist Attack In Pakistan  

Peshawar: At least four Pakistani policemen were killed and as many as injured in the terrorist attack on a newly-constructed police station in the country’s volatile Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Sunday.

The Bargai police station in Laki Marwat bordering the south Waziristan tribal district was attacked by terrorists carrying lethal weapons, including hand grenades and rocket launchers, police said.

The suspected terrorists fled the scene after a fierce exchange with the police, it said.