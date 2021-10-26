4 Of Family Killed In Massive House Fire In Delhi

New Delhi: Four members of a family were killed after a massive fire broke out at their house today in the early hours in Delhi.

The deceased persons were identified as 58-year-old Horilal, his 55-year-old wife Reena, their 24-year-old son Ashu and 18-year-old daughter Rohini.

According to reports, the incident was reported at 4 am today. Following which four fire tenders arrived at the spot and doused the flames.

According to the fire department, the four members of the family died of suffocation.

Preliminary investigations suggest that cause of the incident was a mosquito coil catching fire and filling up with smoke.

A case under 436 and 304A of the Indian Penal Code has been registered and further investigation is underway, said sources.