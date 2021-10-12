4 Of Family Get Life Term For Woman’s Murder In Jajpur

Jajpur: A woman among four persons was sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of a woman in the family at Dandaghati village under Jenapur police limits in 2014.

The convicts have been identified as husband Chakradhara Panda, father-in-law Birabara Panda, mother-in-law Tanulata Panda and brother-in-law Ami Panda of Dandaghati village.

According to case details, in 2014, Laxmipriya Panda, daughter of Babaji Panda of Manda village under Mahanga police station in Cuttack district, had tied the nuptial knot with Chakradhara Panda. However, a few days later the woman was tortured by her in-laws.

Later on February 3, 2014, Laxmipriya’s in-laws tried to kill her by pouring kerosene on her and setting her on fire. She was rushed to SCB Medical and College at Cuttack in a critical condition. However, she succumbed to her burn injuries.

Following this, the deceased’s family had lodged a complaint at Jenapur police station against her husband Chakradhara and her in-laws.

On the basis of the complaint, police had investigated the case and apprehended the family members.

After examining the 16 witnesses, Jajpur District and session court pronounced the judgment awarding life imprisonment to the 4 accused.