4 Odisha MLAs Dropped In BJD’s 7th Candidates’ List

Bhubaneswar: The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) dropped four sitting MLAs in the 7th list of candidates announced for 6 Assembly segments in Odisha.

The ruling party dropped two-time Hindol MLA Simarani Nayak, Raghunathpali MLA Subrat Tarai, Balikuda-Ersama MLA Raghunandan Das and Bari MLA Sunanda Das, rather fielded Mahesh Sahu, Archanarekha Behera, Sarada P Jena and Biswaranjan Mallick from these Assembly constituencies for the ensuing elections in the state.

While Archanarekha Behera was considered to get the party ticket in place of her husband and three-time MLA Subrat Tarai from Raghunathpali Assembly seat, the BJD has offered Assembly ticket to Ranjita Marndi from Bangirposi and projected her husband Sudam Marndi, who is currently the Bangirposi MLA, as its candidate for Lok Sabha polls from Mayurbhanj Parliamentary Constituency.